Zelensky: Rubio to review Starlink restrictions

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine are still in place, and the system's maximum speed remains 100 miles per hour, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has promised to review the issue within 48 to 72 hours.

“I had a good conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and he said he would review this issue within 48 to 72 hours. I hope it will happen in a day or two, but no later“, Zelensky said during an online address to the “Hudson“ Institute in Washington.

The limit remains 161 kilometers per hour

The Ukrainian side has checked the operation of Starlink at night, early in the morning and during the day, with the tests being carried out in different directions. Zelensky stressed that the results show that the same limit is maintained.

“We hope that SpaceX and the US administration will make the necessary decisions, because we are counting on them“, said the Ukrainian president. Thus, his statement contradicts Donald Trump's words from the previous day that Elon Musk had restored the operation of Starlink for Ukraine.

Kyiv expects new talks with the US

Zelensky also announced that Ukraine expects a new meeting with American negotiators this week. In the talks, Kiev, Washington and European partners are proposing concrete steps if Russia does not accept a full and unconditional ceasefire.

The proposals include an energy truce, a ceasefire at sea, which Zelensky said was important for food security, and an exchange of prisoners of war.

The Ukrainian president added that his country is ready to discuss energy, food security, humanitarian issues and sensitive topics, including territories. He said territorial issues should be addressed at the level of state leaders.

Sources: ukrinform.net, apnews.com