Four Philippine pilots killed in training flight

Four pilots from the Philippine Air Force have died after two SF-260 training aircraft crashed during a training flight at the Fernando Air Base near Lipa City, Batangas province.

The incident occurred on October 23 at around 3:51 p.m. local time. Both aircraft crashed inside the perimeter of the base, south of the capital Manila. There were no reports of other deaths or injuries.

“The Philippine Air Force mourns the loss of four pilots in an aviation accident involving two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight“, the military department said in a statement.

According to local media, the planes collided in mid-air. The air force confirmed the involvement of two machines, but did not specify a final cause of the crash. The investigation must determine how the incident occurred.

The planes had tail numbers 032 and 037. The four servicemen on board were two first lieutenants, a captain and a major. The other aircraft involved in the exercise landed safely.

Entire SF-260 fleet temporarily grounded

All Philippine Air Force SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure until the cause of the crash is determined.

The military said it was providing assistance to the families of the deceased and called for respect for their privacy. “We honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen airmen,” the statement said.

The crash is the latest fatal incident involving a Philippine Air Force training aircraft. In May 2026, two pilots died when an SF-260 crashed in a mountainous area in Benguet province. In 2023, another plane of the same type crashed during a training flight, also killing two pilots.

Sources: reuters.com, dzrh.com.ph