Four countries with a strong position: Israeli occupation is a source of instability

The Israeli occupation is “the main source of instability both in the region and beyond“. This was stated by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a joint statement after a meeting in Istanbul. They called for the urgent implementation of the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The statement also said that Israeli policies have "deepened the global perception of injustice."

Call for cessation of hostilities

The meeting was part of broader diplomatic talks in Istanbul, which brought together the foreign ministers of eight countries. Representatives of Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were joined by their counterparts from France, Britain, Germany and Italy.

The participants called on the warring parties in the Middle East to cease hostilities. The talks aimed to de-escalate the growing conflict in the region.

Focus on sea lanes

Among the main topics were the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Disruption of shipping through the two strategic routes hampers global trade and contributes to rising energy prices.

The ministers also discussed the attacks on Saudi Arabia carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The security of shipping and limiting the risk of an escalation of the conflict remain among the main issues facing diplomatic efforts.

The common position of the four countries places the Palestinian issue at the center of regional instability and links its solution to broader efforts to restore security in the Middle East.

Sources: bta.bg, arabnews.com