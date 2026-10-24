Over 400 km/h and stable signal: Ukraine with new data on Starlink

The Starlink and Starshield systems are again operating at a speed of over 400 km/h, and the connection is stable. This was announced by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Yevgeny Khmara to journalists, referring to data from the department's monitoring systems.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian authorities reported a speed of over 161 km/h. The new indicators show the restoration of the speed of the satellite connection, which is important for the work of the Ukrainian military.

Importance for the front

„The monitoring systems of the Ministry of Defense report the restoration of the speed of Starlink and Starshield. We are recording speeds of over 400 km/h, the connection is stable“, Khmara said.

According to the minister, the restoration of speed is important for the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, logistics and ensuring communications at the front.

“This is another example that direct dialogue and the insistent position of the President of Ukraine at the highest level are yielding results“, Khmara said. He stressed that the effect is important primarily for the front, servicemen, unmanned aerial vehicles, logistics and communications.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the operation of satellite systems and report their indicators.

Sources: ukrinform.ua