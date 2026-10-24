Europe is in a complex international situation, squeezed between Russian aggression, changes in US foreign policy and China's strategic entry into the European economy. This was stated by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Karlovac, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported, citing the Hina agency.

Plenković spoke at the international conference “United in a Europe of Peace“, organized by the Croatian Pan-European Union. According to him, these processes are creating cracks in the transatlantic alliance and are posing serious geopolitical challenges to European countries.

Call for long-term solutions

The Croatian Prime Minister said that in this situation, European leaders must make reasonable, long-term and large-scale decisions. According to him, they should strengthen the European project and contribute to “better, more predictable and more effective global governance“.

His speech emphasized the need for Europe to formulate a common response to changes in the international environment, without limiting itself to short-term political reactions.

The role of the Pan-European Union

The Croatian Pan-European Union is part of the International Pan-European Union, defined as the oldest unification movement in Europe.

Plenković noted the role of the Croatian organization and its intellectual potential in establishing the country in Europe. He described it as “an important part of the wider network of actors who have contributed to strengthening Croatia's position in Europe“.

“You are one of the elements of the modern sovereignty policy that we have been pursuing for the last decade“, said the Croatian Prime Minister.

Plenkovic did not specify specific new measures or deadlines, but linked Europe's response to strengthening the common European project and a more active role for the continent in international relations.

Sources: bta.bg