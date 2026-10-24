Alarming warning from Berlin: Merz speaks of Russian threat

Germany is facing pressure from both extremist parties inside the country and from external opponents, including Russia, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. According to him, a “large-scale threat“ is coming from the Russian side, aimed at destabilizing Germany.

Merz made his statement in Munich during a party congress of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He stressed that the two conservative parties have a responsibility to push through economic reforms that will strengthen social stability in the country.

Electricity price dispute

The chancellor urged the government to reduce electricity costs for all consumers next year. "If it is possible, and I think it is, the electricity tax should be reduced so that people have more money in their pockets again," Merz said.

His request could deepen tensions within the federal coalition, DPA reports. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil of the Social Democratic Party of Germany recently said that the expected increase in tax revenue would not be enough to finance such a reduction.

The reduction in electricity prices is written into the coalition agreement of Merz's government, but due to financial constraints, the measure has not yet been implemented for all consumers. The tax breaks currently apply to the manufacturing sector, agriculture and forestry. The leader of the CSU, Markus Söder, has repeatedly criticized this restriction.

Merz rejected a change in policy towards the AfD

The Chancellor also confirmed his position that there will be no change in the policy of the so-called cordon sanitaire towards the far-right “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD). Thus, Merz rejected the calls that have appeared in the CDU to seek forms of cooperation with the party.

“Anyone who thinks they have to vote for these people has no place in our alliance. They have no place among us“, Merz told the participants in the CDU and CSU congress.

The statement poses two main questions in parallel for the ruling alliance - how to respond to pressure from the far-right opposition and how to finance the promised relief for households and businesses. Regarding Russia, the Chancellor presented the threat as a factor that affects not only foreign policy but also the internal stability of Germany.

Sources: bta.bg