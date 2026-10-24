Paris on edge: Louvre and other museums closed over fears of unrest

The major museums in Paris closed their doors due to fears of new protest clashes in France. Among them are the Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, the Musée d'Picasso and the Grand Palais, where a major exhibition of works by Paul Cezanne is currently on display.

The decision also affected other cultural events. “Art Basel“ – one of the world's leading contemporary art exhibitions – canceled its program for the weekend after being open to visitors only on Friday. The Paris Opera closed both its buildings – – – – – Palais Garnier“ and “Opera Bastille“. The measures were taken for the safety of employees and the public.

Museums closed after heavy riots

The closure comes a week after violent riots in Paris and other French cities. Then groups of masked people looted shops, set cars on fire and attacked public buildings. Over half a million people took part in the protests.

The new wave of demonstrations is related to dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, school funding and conditions for students and workers. In Paris, authorities limited the route of the main procession, directing it to the southeastern parts of the city, away from the central cultural and commercial areas.

According to the Associated Press, about 70,000 police and gendarmes were planned in France, supported by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons. In several cities, including Lyon, Nice and Montpellier, local authorities banned planned marches due to public order concerns.

The closure of museums and cultural institutions has limited visitors' access to some of the most visited sites in Paris. For “Art Basel“ the decision meant ending the program two days early, and for the Cezanne exhibition at the “Grand Palais“ - suspension of visits on the day of the protests.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com