A new wave of protests has shaken France: 135 people have been arrested

French police have detained 135 people in a new wave of protests against the rising cost of living. The figures were announced by Interior Minister Laurent Nunes at 1:00 p.m.

The authorities have tightened security measures to prevent a repeat of the violent scenes from last weekend. Then, demonstrations in several cities were accompanied by clashes with the police, burning buildings and vehicles, and damage to shops.

Tear gas against protesters in Lyon

Specialized police units have once again been deployed in Lyon. Law enforcement used tear gas to disperse a group of about 150 protesters who tried to block a road near the city center.

Restrictions on demonstrations were imposed in the area. According to a protester, police reacted before the marches could even form.

Measures after the violence of the previous weekend

“The police act very quickly. They arrive and disperse the columns before they can even form,“ said a 21-year-old student who took part in the protest.

Last Saturday, mass protests turned violent in several French cities. Masked men smashed shop windows and looted stores, while buildings and vehicles were set on fire.

The unrest continued on Sunday in Paris, where burning barricades were erected. Police took action against the demonstrators.

Fearing further clashes, many shopkeepers have closed their shops for the day or boarded up their windows. Authorities continue to restrict demonstrations to certain areas as protests against rising living costs continue.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com