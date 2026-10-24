70,000 police and fear of new pogroms: France braces for tough weekend

France has deployed 70,000 police and gendarmerie officers in Paris and other cities for the new wave of protests, after the previous weekend was marked by riots, looting and attacks on public buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes reported 135 arrests by early afternoon. Preliminary searches had found fireworks, pellets and other objects that could be used as weapons.

“We have to be ultra, ultra reactive“, Nunes told reporters, warning that “a long day” was ahead. The operation involved specialist police teams, mounted police, helicopters, drones, anti-drone systems, armoured vehicles and water cannons. 10,000 more officers were deployed on the streets than on 17 October, when the protests turned into some of the worst unrest in France in years.

Changed route and closed cultural institutions

In Paris, the main march began peacefully at Porte d'Italie. The demonstration was originally supposed to start from Bastille to Place de la Nation, but police changed the route to a route between Porte d'Italie and Porte de Vincennes. Authorities cited concerns that protesters could attack shops in the city centre as the reason. Left-wing political leaders accused the government of creating confusion and making it difficult to participate.

The centre of Paris remained a heavily restricted area. Shops were closed and boarded up, and more than 20 metro stations were closed. The Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, the Musée Picasso, the Grand Palais and the Paris Opera all cancelled visits due to security measures. Business organisations urged traders not to open after around 3,000 shops and establishments were damaged over the weekend.

Clashes in several cities

In Lyon, police used tear gas after local authorities banned the demonstration. In Clermont-Ferrand, police used tear gas and stun grenades against groups trying to reach the centre. In Orleans, the first authorised march passed off peacefully. It was directed against the far-right National Rally. of Marine Le Pen, who is holding her party congress in the city over the weekend.

The protests are linked to the high cost of living, problems with school funding and the deterioration of public services. Tensions have also increased after a shooting in western Paris on Friday that killed one person and injured four. Among the injured was a 12-year-old girl. Authorities are investigating a possible Islamophobic motive.

The match between “Paris Saint-Germain“ and “Olympique Lyon“ was moved from Sunday to Monday due to security concerns. The NFL match between “Pittsburgh Steelers“ and the “New Orleans Saints“, scheduled for October 25 at the “Stade de France“, remains on schedule.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, aol.com