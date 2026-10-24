Russian drones hit farm in Sumy region: one dead

A woman was killed and four people were injured in an attack by Russian drones on an agricultural enterprise in the Konotop district of Sumy region. The farm raises cattle, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The victim is a 31-year-old worker. Two of the injured have been hospitalized. Rescue teams cleared the destroyed structures and pulled the woman's body from under the rubble.

„In the Konotop region, rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased woman from under the rubble of a farm attacked by Russian drones“, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Animals were killed and injured in the strike. Data on their exact type and number were not provided.

Fire in a truck and a hit on an apartment building

In the Shostka municipality, another Russian drone caused a fire in a truck. Rescuers arrived at the scene despite the risk of new attacks and extinguished the fire. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

A multi-storey apartment building was hit in the Kovpakovskiy district of the city of Sumy. No fires were found during the inspection, and the necessary assistance was provided to the citizens.

Sources: ukrinform.ua