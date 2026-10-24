France is on fire again: Tear gas, 135 arrests and 70,000 police on the streets

French police have used tear gas against demonstrators in Lyon, Lille, Toulouse and Nantes after protesters tried to reach the city centers. In Clermont-Ferrand, police used tear gas and stun grenades to repel participants in a banned march, the “Times of Israel“ and the Associated Press reported.

A total of 70,000 police and gendarmes have been mobilized across France, backed by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons. By early afternoon, 135 people had been detained, Interior Minister Laurent Nunes said. According to him, preliminary searches found fireworks, metal balls and other objects that could be used as weapons.

“We have to react extremely quickly. There are serious calls for sabotage from political groups and simply from criminals. It will be a long day“, Nunez told journalists.

The main march in Paris started peacefully, but its route was moved from the center to the southeastern outskirts after a final police order. Authorities cited the risk of new attacks on shops and public buildings as the reason. Left-wing political leaders accused the government of creating confusion and making it difficult for organizers.

Paris under increased security

The central parts of the French capital look like a zone under increased control. More than 20 metro stations were closed, and merchants boarded up their windows. The Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, the Musée Picasso, the Grand Palais and the Paris Opera were closed for security reasons.

As of 1 p.m., about 35,000 people had taken part in nationwide protests, according to Nunez. A week earlier, the number had reached 60,000, but the protests on October 17 later escalated into fires, clashes and looting. The Associated Press reports that about 3,000 stores were damaged or looted, and more than half a million people took to the streets.

Protests against prices and for education

The new wave of protests unites schoolchildren, students, unionists and activists from the “yellow vest“ movement. Demands include more teachers, renovation of schools and universities, higher incomes and measures against the rising cost of living.

A separate permitted march was held in Orleans against the far-right “National Unity“, which is holding a two-day congress in the city. About 50 organizations have called for participation, including unions, left-wing parties, student and anti-racist groups. Local authorities had expected between 20,000 and 30,000 demonstrators.

The protests come amid heightened political tensions and preparations for France's 2027 presidential election. Authorities have said their priority is to protect city centers, shops and public buildings, while unions have described bans on marches in some cities as a restriction on freedom of expression.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, reuters.com, apnews.com