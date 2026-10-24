Trump is unpredictable, and the US is losing its former influence

The United States is unlikely to restore its former absolute superiority, but it is not expected to completely withdraw from the world stage. This was stated by the professor of political science at Rice University, Brett Ashley Leeds.

According to her, the administration of Donald Trump is unpredictable. Leeds notes that Trump has spoken of non-interventionism and isolationism, but his actions on the international stage do not fit this description.

Washington will need partners

“The United States is definitely losing the dominant position it once had“, Leeds said.

The professor believes that a change in American policy priorities is possible in the future, but she sees no signs of Washington completely abandoning its international role. According to her, the United States will not return to a period in which it was significantly stronger than all other countries.

Leeds expects that US international involvement will require increasingly more cooperation. At the same time, there is continued interest in multilateralism and the country's active global role among American political elites.

She defines the current administration as more of a deviation from the norm, but warns that it cannot be assumed that it will automatically return to the course of previous periods. In her opinion, a new balance will have to be found. “I would not argue that isolationism has become the dominant view among American elites or society as a whole“, Leeds said.

What would happen in the event of an attack on a NATO country

When asked whether the United States would help a European NATO ally in the event of a possible Russian attack, Leeds answered in the affirmative. However, she expects disputes over the amount of aid and what should be considered “sufficient participation” Washington.

The professor cites Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as examples of countries against which an attack would trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. According to her, NATO should respond, and research shows that political elites and societies in democratic countries consider the defense of allies to be vital.

Leeds believes that Russia would face much greater pressure if it attacked a NATO member than in the war against Ukraine. According to her, the fact that Ukraine was not a member of the Alliance facilitated Russian aggression.

The professor assesses the deterrence of Russia as still sufficient, especially given Moscow's involvement in the war in Ukraine. However, she emphasizes that this potential must be preserved.

In the same context, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that allies must be prepared for new hostile actions by Russia against the Alliance, and the response must include increased support for Ukraine.

Sources: ukrinform.ua