Ozon petrochemical plant and warehouse under attack: Ukrainian drones attacked Omsk

Ukrainian drones have attacked the northern industrial hub of Omsk, Omsk Region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko announced. He did not specify the extent of the damage, but said emergency services were working on the scene.

According to the Ukrainian channel Exilenova+, the chemical plant “Omsk Rubber” was hit. The channel published a video of a large-scale fire that it claims started in the area of the plant. There is currently no official confirmation that the plant was hit.

Ozon warehouse hit confirmed

Analysis of the videos published by Astra indicates that a drone hit a warehouse of the Russian online retailer Ozon. Governor Khotsenko confirmed that the drone hit “one of the logistics centers in Omsk“, without naming the company.

The Ozon press service confirmed the attack on the logistics center. “We promptly evacuated all employees, there were no injuries. A fire broke out, emergency services are working on the scene“, the company reported.

It is not specified whether the fire in the logistics center is related to the videos that Exilenova+ links to “Omsk Rubber“. There were no reports of the number of drones used, the damage caused, or any disruption to production.

A large oil refinery is also located in the area

The local oil refinery, considered the largest in Russia in terms of oil volume processed, is located in the northern industrial zone of Omsk. The plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones.

Omsk is located approximately 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. So far, Russian authorities have not reported any casualties or the destruction of a specific production facility at the oil refinery.

Sources: meduza.io