Over 100,000 protest in France against Macron

Over 100,000 people protested in Paris against a lack of funding for schools and the high cost of living. Police estimated the number of participants at 110,000, and used tear gas at the end of the march. Water cannons were also used in several other cities.

The Paris prosecutor's office said 64 people had been arrested and 40 were placed under police guard. Six minors were among those detained. Most of the cases were related to suspicions of possession of weapons or participation in a group preparing violence and damage to property.

Police restrict route in Paris

The march started at Porte d'Italie and ended at Porte de Vincennes after authorities restricted the route in the southeast of the capital. Some demonstrators tried to continue to Place de la Nation, but police blocked their path. At the originally planned starting point - Place de la Bastille - police warned people to disperse or face a fine of 135 euros.

"They are using what happened last week as an excuse to silence the protesters," said Soumaya Abed, a 58-year-old nurse who wore a CGT union vest. "But it will not stop the movement. It will not stop students from demanding better conditions in schools.“

Police used tear gas in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Strasbourg. Water cannons were used in Nice and Nantes, and clashes broke out in Marseille with several dozen people near the end of the march. In Marseille, authorities estimated the number of protesters at 17,000, while the CGT put the number at 100,000. In Toulouse, 26,500 people took part, according to local authorities.

Protests started over schools

The movement began last month over a staff shortage at a high school near Paris, but gradually spread across the country. The students were joined by workers demanding higher wages and pensions.

According to data from the French Ministry of Education, public secondary schools lost 15.4 million teaching hours in the 2024-2025 school year because absent teachers were not replaced. This represents 7.5% of the planned teaching time.

The dissatisfaction is also linked to rising prices. The national statistics institute INSEE reports that energy prices were 21.3% higher in September compared to the same month the previous year. Overall inflation has reached 3.1%.

President Emmanuel Macron met with representatives of high school students. They said the head of state had promised changes to the university admissions system, but insisted that the protests continue until concrete measures were announced.

A new march is planned for October 31

Interior Minister Laurent Nunes announced the deployment of up to 70,000 police officers across the country, backed by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons. He had earlier admitted that the police had lost control in some cities during the unrest over the previous weekend. Nunes offered to resign, but Macron did not accept it.

At that time, more than half a million people took part in the protests, and about 3,000 shops were damaged or looted. The Louvre, the Musée d'Orsay, the Musée d'Art Picasso, and the Musée d'Art Moderne were closed due to fears of further unrest. and the “Grand Palais“. Organizers of the “yellow vest“ movement have called for a new day of demonstrations on October 31.

Student organizations are demanding 250,000 additional places in higher education, more teachers and renovation of schools and universities. Their demands also include an increase in student grants by 200 euros per month and a freeze on rents in public dormitories.

Sources: irishnews.com