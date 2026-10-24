Jordan Bardella was re-elected as president of the French National Rally party at its congress in Orleans. The 31-year-old politician won 99% of the votes with a turnout of nearly 68%, the party said on its social media account Ex, quoted by DPA. The result was expected as Bardella was the only candidate for the post.

Bardella has led the National Rally since 2022. He is considered a political protégé of Marine Le Pen, who remains the leading figure on the French far-right. According to polls, Le Pen currently has the most support among the candidates for the first round of the presidential election in France next year.

Bardella is the backup option for the presidential vote

The party is already discussing a scenario in which Bardella could replace Le Pen as the presidential candidate. This would happen if her candidacy is thwarted due to her conviction for embezzling European funds.

The re-election solidifies Bardella's role as the second main leader of the “National Assembly“ and as a possible candidate for the party for the presidential vote. Le Pen's first major campaign event after the congress is scheduled for the following day.

About 13,000 people protested in Orleans

The congress was accompanied by a demonstration against the party forum. According to the prefecture, about 13,000 people took part in the march in Orleans. It was peaceful, local authorities said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the city announced a nighttime curfew for children and young people. The measure was introduced in order to prevent public order violations and limit the risk of riots around the party congress.

It is expected that political attention will remain focused on the relationship between Bardella and Le Pen, as well as on who will represent the “National Assembly“ in the presidential elections.

Sources: bta.bg, lcp.fr, leparisien.fr