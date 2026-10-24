France erupts again: Over 400,000 protest, clashes in Paris

Over 400,000 people took to the streets across France against insufficient funding for schools and the rising cost of living. According to the French Interior Ministry, there were 410,000 participants, while the CGT union estimated their number at nearly 800,000.

In Paris, authorities counted 110,000 demonstrators. The march began peacefully, but at its end, near Porte de Vincennes, some of the participants began throwing objects. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The Paris prosecutor's office reported 64 arrests in connection with the demonstration, with 40 of them placed under police guard. Six minors were among those detained. According to the prosecutor's office, most of the cases were related to alleged possession of weapons or participation in a group preparing violence and damage to property.

Clashes in other cities

Tear gas was also used in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Strasbourg, and in Nice and Nantes, police resorted to water cannons. In Marseille, clashes broke out between the police and several dozen people at the end of the march.

In Toulouse, local authorities reported 26,500 participants. In Marseille, police estimated the number of demonstrators at 17,000, while the CGT said 100,000. In Lyon, Nice and Montpellier, authorities banned planned protests. Unions described the bans as an attack on constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

Up to 70,000 security forces, backed by helicopters, armored vehicles and water cannons, were deployed to guard the demonstrations. The measures were stepped up after the previous week's protests, which were marked by looting, arson and attacks on public buildings.

School shortages grow into a national movement

The protest movement began last month over staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris. The students have gradually been joined by workers demanding higher wages and better pensions.

French public secondary schools have lost 15.4 million teaching hours in the 2024-2025 school year due to unfilled absent teachers. This represents 7.5% of the planned teaching time. The students are demanding 250,000 more places in higher education, changes to the Parcoursup admissions system, more teachers and renovations to schools and universities.

“The young people who are protesting have not been heard, and as a parent and teacher, I stand with them”, said teacher Bénédicte Pition, who took part in the march with her daughter.

The pressure on the government is also increasing over the cost of living. Energy prices in France were 21.3% higher in September than in the same month a year earlier, and inflation reached 3.1%.

President Emmanuel Macron met with high school students on Friday. They said he had promised changes to higher education but insisted that the protests continue until concrete measures were adopted. Organizers of the yellow vest movement have already called for another day of demonstrations on October 31.

The ongoing protests are putting pressure on Macron's government in the final months of his term. Presidential elections in France are scheduled for May next year, and the far-right “National Assembly“ is already using the discontent to accuse the government of failing to guarantee security.

Sources: pbs.org, apnews.com