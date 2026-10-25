Hundreds protest in Lisbon over housing crisis

Hundreds of people protested in Lisbon against the deepening housing crisis in Portugal. The march moved from Marquês de Pombal Square to Rossio Square, where protesters demanded more affordable housing, curbs on speculation and measures against rising rents.

The demonstration was organized by the movement “Camp Lisbon“ under the slogan “We have no home, so we are pitching tents“. The protests began in Porto on October 10 and spread to Lisbon and other cities over the next two weeks. The tents in Rossio Square have become a symbol of discontent over difficult access to housing.

Police promise dialogue

Portuguese police said they were monitoring demonstrations in several cities, with particular attention to Lisbon and Porto. “The priority is to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and protest, while ensuring public safety“, the police said in a statement quoted by the Lusa agency.

According to the police, dialogue, communication and mediation will be used during the protests to prevent incidents and respond proportionately to violations. Traffic police and rapid response teams have been mobilized, and specialized units are on standby.

Opposition criticizes government

Representatives of the opposition joined the march. Left Bloc leader José Manuel Pureza said the mobilization of people of different ages and social groups could influence government policy.

“In recent days, we have not heard the prime minister talk about these protests. Or about anything else. The prime minister's whereabouts are unknown“, Pureza said, referring to Luís Montenegro.

Municipal councilor from the Portuguese Communist Party, João Ferreira, accused the government of taking measures that could increase property speculation and make rental relationships even more precarious.

Housing prices have soared

Portugal is facing one of the worst housing affordability crises in Europe. Property prices have more than doubled since 2017, and rents for new contracts have almost doubled. The pressure is strongest in Lisbon and Porto, where demand is boosted by tourism, short-term rentals and an influx of foreign residents.

The unrest has intensified after the approval at first reading of a bill that eases eviction procedures for tenants and removes restrictions on new contracts. The government defends the changes on the grounds that they will encourage landlords to offer more housing on the market, while protesters insist that the measures will increase uncertainty for tenants.

Sources: reuters.com, portugalresident.com, internazionale.it