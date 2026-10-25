Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Ukrainian attack on Belgorod: one dead, 10 injured

Ukrainian attack on Belgorod: one dead, 10 injured

Russian authorities report significant damage to residential buildings, cars and public facilities in the city center

Oct 25, 2026 04:08 91

Ukrainian attack on Belgorod: one dead, 10 injured - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

One civilian was killed and ten people were injured in a massive drone attack on Belgorod on the night of October 25, the Belgorod region's operational headquarters reported. An emergency worker was among the injured.

Eight of the injured were examined and monitored in hospitals in the city. Two other injured received medical care on the spot and continued their treatment as outpatients, Moscow 24 reported.

Damaged homes, cars and public facilities

The attack hit the central part of Belgorod. Mayor Valentin Demidov reported significant damage to residential buildings, as well as cars, social and commercial facilities.

Reports of attacks in the region

The attack on Belgorod began in the late hours of October 24 and continued throughout the night. Authorities also declared an airstrike in several areas of the Belgorod region. In addition to the strike in the center of Belgorod, three civilians were injured in Shebekino in the evening of October 24 when a drone exploded, Russian media reported.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, kommersant.ru, m24.ru