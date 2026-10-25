Elon Musk called Europeans “bloodthirsty warmongers” in a post on X aimed at supporters of continuing the war in Ukraine. The SpaceX CEO made the comment in response to a post whose author accused neocons of seeking to continue the conflict indefinitely.

Musk did not name specific European leaders or countries. His remarks were part of a broader exchange of views on the role of Europe, US aid to Kiev and the political forces that insist on continuing support for Ukraine.

Musk also attacks Ukrainian elites

On October 23, Musk said that Ukrainian elites had amassed wealth from the funds flowing into the country, while ordinary Ukrainians were paying the price of the war.

“The former have become rich from the hundreds of billions directed to Ukraine, while the latter's children have been mobilized and sent to die in the trenches,“ Musk wrote.

He added that some of the US funds were being returned through “multiple washing machines“ to finance political campaigns in the United States. Western Journal noted that the posts have generated tens of thousands of reactions and thousands of replies, including accusations that Musk is repeating propaganda theses.

According to data cited by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, US aid to Ukraine since 2022 has exceeded $175 billion. The amount includes military, economic and humanitarian support.

The comment comes amid a dispute over Starlink

Musk's statements coincide with new tensions over the role of his companies in the war. Ukraine uses the military version of the Starlink satellite service, known as Starshield, for communications and drone operations.

The Guardian reported that a delay in the service was ordered last week, citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter. The restrictions have hampered Ukrainian drone operations against Russia. Musk, SpaceX and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon had not ordered any changes to Starshield: “We have not withdrawn anything”. President Donald Trump also said he had not requested any restrictions and did not believe Musk had.

Washington pushes for deal

Musk's comments came as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Kiev to reach an agreement with Moscow. The Associated Press reported that relations between the United States and Ukraine have reached a new low after Trump refused to support new sanctions on Russia and a deal to import Russian diesel.

European officials continue to engage in talks on future security guarantees for Ukraine. According to The Guardian, the discussions include a framework for peace, a post-war economic plan and a broader security architecture in Europe.

Sources: westernjournal.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com