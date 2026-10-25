Iran denies new proposal to US to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran has denied making a new proposal to the US to open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports. The statement came after Al Arabiya, citing its sources, said Tehran had submitted a similar initiative through Pakistan.

According to the television, Iran has informed Pakistan that it is ready to resume negotiations with Washington. Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Miri Moghadam, also said that Tehran remains ready to continue the dialogue. A reaction from the American side and specific deadlines for a new round of negotiations have not been announced.

Tehran: No new proposal

The Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted a source according to whom Al Arabiya had spread “lies and fabrications“. According to him, Iran has not made a new proposal to the Pakistani mediator and does not accept a formula in which the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is exchanged directly for the lifting of the blockade.

The same source indicates that the American side had previously received a seven-point Iranian plan. It includes conditions for opening the strategic waterway, including removing obstacles to the operation of Iranian ports and shipping.

Mediation continues

The Associated Press reported that Ambassador Moghadam confirmed Iran's readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifts the naval blockade. According to the agency, Pakistan and Qatar participated in the mediation efforts, and the interim agreement reached in June provided for the restoration of shipping through the strait and the start of broader negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has allowed a new military operation against Iran if an agreement is not reached. There is currently no confirmed information about scheduled negotiations or an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Sources: apnews.com, presstv.co.uk