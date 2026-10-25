Israel will close all land crossings between the country and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, October 27, when parliamentary elections are to be held. The restrictions will be in place throughout the election day and will apply to Palestinian workers, industrial zones and all land crossings.

“The political leadership has approved a ban on the entry and exit of Palestinian workers throughout the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, including industrial zones, and the closure of all land crossings on election day,“ the Israeli army said. The crossings and the ban on workers are to be lifted after the elections are over.

The restrictions will be phased in. Palestinian workers will not be allowed into Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley on Sunday and Monday. Exceptions are made for industrial zones and a limited number of additional approved areas. According to data from the previous year, about 9,000 Palestinians have permits to work in settlements or nearby industrial zones.

The measure comes after an attack near Hebron

The decision was announced after an attack near Hebron that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. After the attack, the Israeli army launched a large-scale operation in the area, including arrests and the demolition of buildings, the Associated Press reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said security forces would continue to pursue suspects in the attack. The military said that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had placed the army on the highest alert level and canceled military leave ahead of the vote.

“The mission of the Israel Defense Forces is to ensure that the elections are held safely and on schedule without outside interference,“ Zamir said, according to the “Times of Israel“. The army is also planning military exercises in the north and central parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.

The closure will directly affect the movement of Palestinian workers and their access to jobs in Israeli settlements and industrial zones. It is related to security for the Israeli parliamentary elections, but was also announced against the backdrop of increased military action in the Hebron area.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, arabnews.com, apnews.com