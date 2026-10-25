After the attacks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation: Damage in Lipetsk, no power in Sevastopol and closed airports

One civilian was killed and 10 people were injured in an attack with drones on Belgorod, the Belgorod region's operational headquarters reported. An emergency worker was among the injured.

“In Belgorod, as a result of the attacks with drones, a civilian resident died. Another 10 people were injured, including an emergency worker“, the headquarters said in a statement.

Eight of the injured remained in city hospitals for examination. Two women received medical assistance on the spot and will continue their treatment as outpatients. According to Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov, residential buildings, cars, social and commercial facilities were damaged. He also reported significant damage to housing.

Damage in Lipetsk and power outages in Sevastopol

In Lipetsk, debris from a drone fell on a parking lot on Bunin Street. A fire followed, burning several cars. Regional governor Igor Artamonov reported that there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

In Sevastopol, power supply remains limited after damage to energy infrastructure outside the city. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev indicated that social facilities have been transferred to backup sources, and some households receive electricity on a schedule - two hours with electricity and six hours without it. An exact date for full restoration has not been specified.

A siren was sounded in Krasnodar overnight due to an attack with drones. The city administration urged residents to observe safety measures, without reporting any injuries or property damage.

Flight restrictions in several regions

Due to the air danger, restrictions have been introduced on the work of up to 12 airports, including Domodedovo, Nizhnekamsk, Perm, Kazan, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Cheboksary, Penza, Saratov, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar and Nizhny Novgorod. Some of the restrictions were later lifted, but flight delays were recorded.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that between 08:00 and 20:00 on October 24, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 125 drones over several regions, the Perm Territory, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, Crimea and the Black Sea. Russian authorities identified the attacks as Ukrainian. The data on the damage and the number of intercepted aircraft have not been independently confirmed.

Sources: m.interfax.ru, sever-press.ru, news.ru