12 injured in shooting near Florida university

Twelve people were injured in a shooting near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The incident occurred after a football game during the alumni homecoming festivities.

According to police, 11 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. Among the injured are six adults and six minors. At least three people are in serious condition, while the other nine are in stable condition. There were no reports of fatalities.

Preliminary information indicates that a conflict broke out in a crowded area near the stadium before the shooting. "At this point, at least three of the shooting victims are in critical condition and nine others are in stable condition," Tallahassee police said in a statement.

Local police Chief Lawrence Revell said no arrests were made. The cause of the conflict and the circumstances under which the shots were fired are being determined.

After the shooting, the university urged people near Bragg Memorial Stadium and Perry Street to avoid the area or take shelter in place. The school said the shooting occurred near campus and that the campus itself remains safe.

Police are continuing to investigate. It was not reported whether the shooting was directed at specific people or started after an argument between attendees.

Sources: apnews.com, in.marketscreener.com, mysuncoast.com