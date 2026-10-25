New survey reveals German attitudes towards military aid to Ukraine

63% of Germans support maintaining or increasing military aid to Ukraine from European countries, shows the new edition of ZDF-Politbarometer. 30% of respondents want support to be increased, 33% approve of current level. 32% are in favor of reducing military aid.

“In Germany, solidarity with Ukraine continues“, summarizes the results of the ZDF-Politbarometer survey. The data shows that there is a clear majority in favor of maintaining or expanding European support on the issue, although the share of opponents of the aid also remains significant.

Most Germans doubt Putin's intentions

79% of respondents do not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a serious interest in a lasting ceasefire. Only 16% believe that he actually wants a long-term truce. Among supporters of the “Alternative for Germany“ this share reaches 49%.

With regard to US President Donald Trump, 38% of Germans place him on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine. Only 1% believe he supports Ukraine, while 57% believe the US president is not siding with either camp.

Divergence over possible Russian attack on NATO

German society is also almost evenly divided on the question of whether Russia could attack eastern NATO countries, including Poland and the Baltic states. 46% consider such a danger to be real, while 48% do not expect such a scenario.

The difference between the eastern and western parts of the country is more visible. In eastern German states, 57% do not expect Russia to attack eastern NATO countries, while in western states this share is 46%.

AfD remains first in the election projection

If the Bundestag elections are held on Sunday, “Alternative for Germany“ would receive 26% of the vote, a two-point drop from the previous survey. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU/CSU bloc collected 23% and increased its score by two points.

The Social Democratic Party is on 14%, the “Greens“ - on 13%, and the “Left“ - on 11%.

The survey was conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen between October 20 and 22 among 1,225 German voters through telephone and online interviews. The stated statistical error is about 2-3 percentage points.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, zdfheute.de