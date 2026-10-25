NATO demonstrates readiness for war: thousands of British and French soldiers take part in large-scale exercise

About 1,500 British, French and German soldiers took part in the military exercise “Rhino Titan“ at the military training center “Sennelager“ in Germany. As part of the exercise, about 600 British and French paratroopers performed jumps from British A400M “Atlas“ transport aircraft.

The exercise is aimed at testing the capabilities to defend NATO territory in the event of a possible attack. It is described as one of the largest air exercises in the last 20 years.

Drone and electronic warfare scenario

The British 12th Air Assault Brigade practiced actions against a hypothetical enemy equipped with drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scenario is consistent with the technologies that can be used in a modern conflict.

The paratroopers were dropped by British A400M “Atlas“ aircraft over German territory. The exercise involved British, French and German forces, who were practicing joint actions within the framework of an allied operation.

The exercise took place against a backdrop of heightened tensions in Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. European countries also accuse the Kremlin of organizing arson, sabotage and murder on European territory.

London: A modern approach is needed

„The threats we face in the 21st century require a modern, contemporary approach to war. "Our armed forces are adapting and preparing accordingly," said British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

He added that the joint exercise with France and Germany demonstrates the allies' ability to provide "rapid and large-scale air power wherever needed" to protect NATO territory.

Streeting described the combination of military personnel and specialized equipment as necessary to deter adversaries and for the security of Britain and its allies.

Sources: bta.bg, news.sky.com