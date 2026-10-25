Tragic news from Russia: former rapper Misha Mavashi dies

Misha Mavashi, real name Mikhail Nits, has died at the age of 41. The former rapper and founder of the nationalist movement “Northern Man“ died at night as a result of an accident, but details of what happened have not yet been reported.

His death was reported by an acquaintance on the musician's channel. “This night Mikhail Fyodorovich Mavashi died as a result of an accident. For now, we will not report details, we are clarifying the situation, we are all in shock“, he said.

Mavashi's acquaintance called for respect to be shown to the deceased and his relatives, as well as not to spread unconfirmed versions of his death. There is currently no publicly available information about the location and specific circumstances surrounding the incident.

From music to nationalist movement

Mavashi is known as a rap artist whose lyrics before 2022 were mainly focused on a healthy lifestyle. In 2016, he said that he had fallen into depression and started using illegal drugs.

In 2022, Mavashi created the movement “Northern Man“. It quickly attracted attention and support from regional authorities. His ideology is built around opposition to foreign workers, and the organization is joined by people with right-wing views who are dissatisfied with the Orthodox orientation of other similar movements.

Sentence in absentia in Ukraine

After the creation of the movement, Mavashi publicly supported Vladimir Putin and the war against Ukraine. In September 2025, a Ukrainian court sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison in a case of financing actions carried out with the aim of changing the country's borders.

Until his death, Misha Mavashi remained a recognizable figure in both the Russian music scene and nationalist circles. The news of his death was confirmed by his close circle, but final details about the incident have not been released.

Sources: meduza.io, rbc.ru