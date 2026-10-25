Belgorod under attack: Ukrainian attack damages buildings and cars

Three people were killed and 14 were injured in attacks in Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities said. Two of the dead were in the city of Belgorod, and another person died in a settlement near Shebekino.

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Alexander Shuvaev, the attack on Belgorod damaged 30 apartment blocks, 35 cars, four houses, three administrative buildings, eight commercial facilities and three social institutions.

“The attack damaged 30 apartment blocks, 35 cars, four houses, three administrative buildings, eight commercial facilities and three social institutions,“ Alexander Shuvaev said.

Local authorities have described the attack as a Ukrainian air strike. Separately from the events in Belgorod and the Shebekino region, five people were injured in a drone attack on an industrial facility in Russia's Perm region.

Russia also reported strikes on targets in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian drones had hit a cargo ship sailing to the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk overnight. According to the ministry, the ship was used to supply the Ukrainian army.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported strikes on a logistics center, a distribution center, and a logistics terminal in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to the ministry, the facilities were used to store and distribute dual-use goods for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The claims about the targets in Ukraine are from the Russian defense ministry. The statement did not provide any additional information about the condition of the ship, the extent of the damage in Kharkov, or the number of casualties.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com