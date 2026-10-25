$13 sandwich sparks controversy in Lebanon, highlights deep divisions

In Beirut, a chicken sandwich priced at around $13 has become a symbol of the gap between Lebanese who can still afford to spend freely and those who struggle to make ends meet. Glow Paradise restaurant’s “Chic Taouk” is a healthier version of the popular shish taouk, but costs almost twice as much as a regular chicken sandwich in the Lebanese capital.

The price has sparked angry reactions on social media. Some consumers have accused the restaurant of selling overpriced food in a country where many households cannot afford basic products. Others defended the restaurant, arguing that the sandwich was designed for customers who could afford a more expensive product.

The controversy, however, has not hindered sales. Glow Paradise has sold more than 20,000 “Chic Taouk” sandwiches in just 11 days. Managing partner Hrag Jegalian described the online reaction as “natural marketing.”

The sandwich and the crisis behind it

Economist Sami Nader of Saint Joseph University in Beirut said the restaurant boom was masking a more dire picture in the sector. "You see people in the restaurant, but not the 22 restaurants that closed last month," he told Reuters.

Lebanese economy has shrunk by nearly 40% since 2019. The World Bank expects inflation to reach 17.5% due to rising energy and transport costs. According to UNICEF, four out of five households in the country are struggling to meet basic needs.

The 2019 financial collapse, the 2020 Beirut port explosion and the ensuing conflicts have shrunk the middle class. According to Nader, it has practically “disappeared”, and society has been divided between a small group of people who have retained the opportunity for higher consumption, and a majority who are unable to keep up with the increase in costs.

The cost of everyday life

The pressure on households is also being intensified by the shortage of electricity. Monthly bills for private generators increased by nearly 20% in August 2026 alone, and are almost 60% higher compared to February. For some households, uninterrupted power supply now costs several hundred dollars a month on a minimum wage of $400.

“Everything has become more expensive and people can't afford it”, said restaurant worker Fuad Fakhreddine, quoted by Reuters. He said many people are getting paid, but then going into debt again to cover their expenses.

So the dispute over a sandwich went beyond the menu of a particular restaurant. It showed how a price can become a sign of a deeper division in Lebanon, where some consumers continue to spend on more expensive products while the majority limit even their basic purchases.

Sources: reuters.com, english.aawsat.com