Spanish King Felipe VI undergoes successful surgery

Spanish King Felipe VI underwent surgery on his left eye for cataracts, also known as cataracts, DPA reported, citing the Spanish royal court.

The routine procedure was carried out yesterday, lasted about half an hour and ended without complications. The statement added that the 58-year-old Felipe spent the night in a hospital in Oviedo.

Cataracts are a disease in which the normally transparent lens gradually becomes cloudy. This leads to blurred vision, reduced contrast and often increased sensitivity to light. The disease is usually treated surgically, with the cloudy lens being removed and replaced with an artificial one.

Earlier, the Spanish king attended several events in the area with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofia, in connection with the presentation of the "Princess of Asturias" awards.