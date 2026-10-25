The fire at the historic Eagle's Nest complex in Bavaria flared up again overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the new flames, Bavarian police said.

“The fire has flared up again,” a police officer said. He said the re-ignition could have been caused by smoldering embers left after the main fire was extinguished.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested

The major fire broke out on the evening of October 23. The flames largely destroyed the building, and the damage is estimated at millions of euros.

The police have detained a 33-year-old man on suspicion of arson. He has not been charged with a final conviction and is presumed innocent. According to the prosecutor's office, initial psychiatric examinations have shown that the man suffers from mental illness.

A place with Nazi history

“The Eagle's Nest“ is located in Bavaria, near the Austrian border. The building was completed in 1938 and was used by Adolf Hitler and senior representatives of the Nazi regime.

According to the regional tourist association in the nearby town of Berchtesgaden, Hitler visited the place several times, welcoming diplomats and other foreign guests there. The association points out that the site had no particular political significance and was used mainly for recreation and private celebrations of senior Nazi functionaries.

Since 1952, the building has functioned as a restaurant. On the day of the fire, the establishment was closed. The site also houses an exhibition dedicated to the Nazi history of the place.

Sources: bta.bg