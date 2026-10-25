Drones attack titanium plant in Perm Krai

Drones attacked the Avisma plant in the city of Berezniki, Perm Krai, on the night of October 25. The plant is part of the Russian corporation VSMPO-Avisma, one of the largest titanium producers in the world.

The governor of Perm Krai Dmitry Makhonin reports that the attack caused “minor damage to an industrial facility in the northern part of the region“, but it “continues to operate normally“. His statement was quoted by The Moscow Times.

The plant produces titanium for strategic industries

According to data cited by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ points to the chemical and metallurgical enterprise “Avisma“ as the target of the attack. Local residents have also reported an attack on the plant, but the publication does not provide any confirmation of the scale of the damage beyond the governor's statement.

“Avisma“ produces titanium sponge, magnesium and alloys based on them. These materials are used in the production of military aircraft, aircraft engines, rocket and space technology. “VSMPO-Avisma“ is among the key suppliers of titanium for the Russian military-industrial complex.

New attack on industrial site in Russia

The announcement comes a day after a drone attack on an industrial complex in Omsk, located more than 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine. No perpetrator was named in the attack in the Perm region, and Russian authorities did not report any changes in the work of the “Avisma“ plant.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, ru.themoscowtimes.com