Lithuania strengthens protection of strategic sites

Lithuania has strengthened security and surveillance of strategic infrastructure after two incidents within a few hours - an attempt to arson Starlink equipment in Vilnius and an incursion of a drone into the country's airspace.

The decision was made after a meeting of the National Security Committee. Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius announced that increased vigilance has been introduced for more than 15 sites of national importance. The measures include additional forces, increased technical surveillance and physical security.

Arson attempt in Vilnius

The arson attempt took place at around 2:00 a.m. on October 18 at the premises of a Lithuanian company that stores and uses equipment from the American company SpaceX for the Starlink satellite network. According to Sinkevičius, flammable liquids and homemade incendiary devices of the Molotov cocktail type were used.

The fire was noticed in time by a security guard, who began to put it out, while firefighters were called to the scene. The Starlink antennas did not catch fire, and a control unit suffered minor burns. The company's work was not interrupted, and the connection via the satellite network remained active.

“We are considering this as sabotage and are searching for the perpetrators“, said Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

President Gitanas Nausėda's national security adviser, Davidas Matulionis, said Russia was the likely instigator of the arson, but stressed that Lithuanian authorities still had no firm confirmation of the organizer.

The drone entered from Poland

Later that morning, an air warning system was activated in northern and central Lithuania due to a drone, initially identified as an unidentified flying object. A red air warning was issued in Šiauliai and Panevezys counties, and a yellow one in Kaunas. The warnings were lifted about an hour later.

The drone crashed near the village of Juojoniai in Pasvalys municipality. An explosion occurred when it fell, and debris damaged a car. NATO Baltic Airspace Protection Mission aircraft were scrambled, and Kaunas Airport was temporarily closed.

After the commission meeting, Sinkevičius said there was no doubt that the drone was carrying explosives. According to Lithuanian authorities, the drone was of Ukrainian origin and had entered from the direction of Poland. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed regret for the possible diversion of the drone and suggested that this could have been due to Russian electronic warfare equipment.

Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas described the case as “unusual”. Matulionis said that the arson attempt and the drone's entry should not be linked, as he believes it is a coincidence. The investigation into the arson and efforts to clarify the origin and route of the drone are ongoing.

Sources: bta.bg, lrt.lt, archyvai.lrt.lt