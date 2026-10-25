Kremlin with a new signal for negotiations with the US and Ukraine

Russia is ready to resume trilateral negotiations with the US and Ukraine after November 4, said the advisor to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov. The date coincides with the Day of National Unity - one of the main official holidays in Russia.

“Now another deadline is November 4, our big holiday. After that we will be ready to resume negotiations“, Ushakov told Russian media.

He specified that the parties must continue working on a future peace agreement. According to him, the upcoming meeting in the “Russia-US-Ukraine“ format will be preliminary in nature, therefore, no specific final decisions should be expected from it.

Moscow insists on talks with Europe as well

Ushakov said that the Kremlin considers it necessary to continue the dialogue with the European Union as well. “It is not enough to talk only with Kiev, we must also talk with the whole of Europe, which fully supports Kiev“, said the advisor to the Russian president.

According to him, the White House already understands that it is necessary to cooperate with Moscow, instead of ignoring it. This is the position of the Russian presidential advisor and is not presented as an agreement between the parties.

According to information from the Associated Press, the next round of talks may take place in Abu Dhabi around mid-November. The last trilateral talks between delegations of Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in February 2026 in Geneva.

Putin-Xi-Trump meeting in preparation

Ushakov also announced that a trilateral summit between the presidents of Russia, China and the United States - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - is being organized.

According to him, Moscow and Washington have not yet agreed on a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump within the framework of the APEC summit. The Russian adviser indicated that the two leaders could still talk informally if they were in the same place.

„If two presidents are in the same place – "They will at least greet each other and talk while sitting at the table, or they will talk during the protocol events," Ushakov said.

At the moment, no final date has been announced for the new round of negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. Only Moscow's stated intention to resume the talks after November 4 has been confirmed.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com