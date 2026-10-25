Ukrainian missile hits industrial zone in Russia

A security guard has been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on an industrial zone in the city of Yelets, in Russia's Lipetsk region. A paramedic from a local medical center was also wounded and taken to hospital.

The governor of Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, said the deceased worked at one of the plants in the industrial zone. He did not specify which facility was hit. The condition of the injured paramedic was not specified.

“Unfortunately, a security guard was killed as a result of the missile strike on the industrial zone in Yelets,“ Artamonov said in a statement, quoted by Reuters. According to the agency, there was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side, and the information about the strike could not be independently confirmed.

Four victims in the strike in Orel

Meanwhile, the number of victims in a separate strike on a company in the city of Orel has increased to four. The attack took place on Friday, and the body of the fourth deceased was found during the clearing of the rubble.

“During the clearing of the rubble, the bodies of four deceased were found“, said the governor of the Orel region, Andrey Klychkov. According to him, 19 people sought medical help after the attack, some of whom received injuries of varying severity.

Klychkov also reported that at the time of the strike, about 200 people were in the attacked company. One person remains missing as rescue teams continue to work at the scene.

Both incidents were reported by Russian regional authorities as Ukrainian attacks. The information provided did not specify what type of weaponry was used in the strike on the Orel plant, nor did it name the specific site in the Yelets industrial zone.

Sources: bta.bg, themoscowtimes.com, m.interfax.ru