Ukraine uses tunnels and drones to stop Russian advance on Kupyansk

Ukrainian forces' operations with drones and underground tunnels limit the Russian army's ability to penetrate Kupyansk from the north. This is stated in an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by UNIAN.

According to analysts, Russian troops are trying to advance through Golubovka, which is located north of Kupyansk, but they do not maintain a permanent presence there. Russian servicemen also manage to enter Radkovka, but this happens less often and mainly in bad weather. ISW attributes this to the effective work of Ukrainian drone operators.

The Oskol Pipeline

Ukrainian defenders have established control over a section of an underground pipeline that stretches from Radkivka to an area northeast of Golubovka. It is there that the facility passes under the Oskol River.

According to ISW, this makes it difficult for Russian forces to reach the northern part of Kupyansk. Analysts point out that the combination of control of the underground route with air superiority does not allow the Russian army to conduct full-fledged infiltration operations towards the city.

Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, said that after the operation, the transfer of Russian groups through Golubovka by surface has also become more difficult. "It will be more difficult to bring in their own people through Golubovka from above, but this largely depends on whether the enemy will be able to restore its positions north of Kupyansk," Tregubov said, quoted by "ArmyInform."

Counterattacks in other directions

ISW also reports that Russian forces have tried to advance in the areas of Novopavlovka and Aleksandrovka, but without achieving any results. In the same area, Ukrainian forces have carried out counterattacks, with analysts not giving details of their results.

In the Orekhovo direction, the Defense Forces have also launched counterattacks. According to ISW, they have thwarted the Russian army's plans for an offensive. Separately, analysts note that underground fighting is becoming an increasingly important part of the war, as surface operations are limited by tight surveillance and drone strikes.

The situation around Kupyansk remains tied to Russian forces' attempts to hold or retake positions north of the city. The Ukrainian command has not publicly announced the final outcome of all the counterattacks described in the ISW assessment.

Sources: unian.net, armyinform.com.ua