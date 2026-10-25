Serbian elections: Turnout exceeds 56%

The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Serbia exceeded half of the registered voters. According to the assessment of the observation organization CRTA, 56.4% of those eligible to vote had voted by 4:00 p.m., with a margin of error of plus or minus 0.9 percentage points.

The data shows a significant increase compared to the previous parliamentary elections in December 2023. At that time, by 4:00 p.m., the turnout was about 14 percentage points lower, according to CRTA. The Republican Election Commission reported that 46.53% of voters had voted by 2:00 p.m., while the CeSID and Ipsos estimates for the same hour were 46.4%. The difference is due to the different methodology of the official reporting and sample estimates.

Long queues in front of polling stations

Since the morning, queues have formed in front of polling stations in Belgrade, Novi Sad and other cities. Voting began at 7:00 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 8:00 p.m. local time. Voters can choose between 18 lists for 250 seats in the National Assembly.

6,451,292 people are eligible to vote. The vote is being held in 8,392 polling stations, including 93 outside the country in 37 countries. Polling stations have been opened for voters from Kosovo and Metohija in Raška, Tutun, Vranje and Kuršumljica.

The elections have been described as the most serious test of Aleksandar Vučić's political influence in years. The Serbian Progressive Party is facing a list supported by the student movement, which organized almost two years of protests after the collapse of the canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024.

Observers report violations

“If we lose, we will recognize the will of the voters. If we win, no one will take it away from us“, Aleksandar Vučić said after voting.

The CRTA reported that by 4:00 p.m. its observers had registered violations in 29% of the polling stations observed. The organization points to cases of pressure on voters, members of polling stations and observers. Other reported problems include photographing ballots, failure to comply with the requirement to use an ultraviolet lamp and voting without valid documents.

N1 also reported on separate incidents around polling stations, including a clash in Niš and an attack on a group of motorcyclists touring polling stations in support of the student list. Statements have been given to the police in these cases, but the final circumstances have not been established.

Election day continues until 8:00 p.m. After the closing of the polling stations, the first estimated results are expected, and the official count will be carried out by the Republican Election Commission.

Sources: n1info.rs, apnews.com