The protests in European countries are the result of local authorities' own mistakes, including excessive public debt, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin of the Vesti TV channel, quoted by TASS.

“What is the reason? Their own mistakes in various areas”, Putin said. According to him, the problems are related to the economy and finances, with the public debt of a number of European countries exceeding 100% of gross domestic product.

As an example, the Russian president cited Italy, where, according to him, debts reach 139% of GDP. Eurostat data for the second quarter of 2026 show a similar level – 139.9%. The highest ratio is in Greece - 140.8%, followed by Italy, France with 119.1%, Belgium with 110.2% and Spain with 101.4%.

Putin compared these indicators with the levels he indicated for Russia - 2.6% external debt and 17.5% total government debt. He added that budget deficits in some European countries are also excessive. According to Eurostat data, in 2025, Belgium's deficit was 5.2% of GDP, and France's - 5.1%.

Migration and green policies

Putin cited the migration crisis as another reason for the protests. According to him, European countries cannot integrate the large number of migrants who have arrived in recent years, as well as their children.

“The countries are simply not able to integrate them. There are not enough resources“, said the Russian president. He pointed out the need to pay attention to education, language integration and the acceptance of local customs and traditions.

Putin also said that there were “obvious mistakes“ in the implementation of green policies. He described as ineffective the policy of European countries to ban everything related to Russia.

Moscow rejects accusations of interference

The Russian president rejected allegations that Moscow is instigating mass protests in Europe. He said that European authorities initially sought the cause in the actions of the US administration, and subsequently directed the accusations at Russia.

“Until they analyze the root causes and change their economic, foreign and domestic policies, they will not eliminate these causes“, Putin said.

He added that the Russian Foreign Ministry would respond to accusations of Russian interference “in an appropriate, careful and measured manner“.

Putin also said that Russia has never refused to supply energy resources to European countries. According to him, Europe itself has chosen to give up Russian oil, gas, coal and uranium, while Russian liquefied natural gas continues to account for about 20% of the European market.

Sources: tass.com, kommersant.ru