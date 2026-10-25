Marine Le Pen: We will not send French people to foreign wars

France will continue to develop its armed forces, but will not send military personnel to participate in foreign wars. This was stated by Marine Le Pen during the party event of the "National Rally" in Orleans.

“Our country needs all its children. I declare that we will not send our young people to die in reckless or irresponsible military adventures that are not ours“, Le Pen said in a statement released by the party's press service.

The wording emphasizes the difference between strengthening national defense and the participation of French forces in military operations outside the country. The statement did not mention specific countries, conflicts or future decisions on the size of the French military budget.

Start of presidential campaign

Le Pen used the event in Orleans to officially launch her presidential campaign. She is the candidate of the “National Assembly“, which is holding its congress in the city on October 24 and 25.

A day earlier, Jordan Bardella was re-elected as party chairman with 98.98 percent of the vote. The vote was without real competition, as Bardella was the only candidate for the post.

The upcoming rally is intended as a show of strength and the start of Le Pen's fourth presidential campaign. Organizers expected about 10,000 supporters to attend the event, while protests by opponents of the party were also planned in the city.

Increased police presence

The events in Orleans are taking place under increased security measures. According to data cited by French media, about 3,000 security forces are engaged in protecting the congress and the rally.

The counter-protest against the “National Assembly“ gathered about 13,000 people according to the prefecture, while organizers gave a higher estimate. The demonstration was associated with criticism of the party's policies and warnings about the danger of increasing racism and far-right nationalism.

Sources: lemonde.fr, fr.euronews.com, ledauphine.com