Trump: Trilateral talks on Ukraine will be held soon

Trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine will be held “relatively soon“, US President Donald Trump told reporters. He did not specify a specific date, location or level at which the meeting will be held.

“They will be held relatively soon“, Trump said when asked about plans for talks between the three countries. The US president added that he believes Russia and Ukraine want to reach an agreement.

Preparation for a meeting in November

„Both sides want to make a deal“, Donald Trump said.

Trump's statement comes after a series of signals from Kiev and Moscow about a possible resumption of negotiations. On October 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine supports the US proposal for trilateral talks at the level of negotiators. According to him, the meeting should take place as soon as possible, preferably no later than the beginning of November.

Russia has also expressed a principled readiness to resume the format. After the meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov announced that Moscow is ready to resume talks after mid-November.

On October 23, Zelensky said that representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States had agreed to meet at a technical level in the first half of November. Abu Dhabi was mentioned as a possible location. The Ukrainian president also said that he expected that a meeting of the leaders would be discussed after the talks at the negotiator level.

Final parameters have not yet been announced

At the moment, there are no publicly confirmed final dates, locations and composition of the delegations. It is also unclear whether Trump's words refer to talks between representatives of the three countries or to a meeting of the leaders themselves.

In recent days, the US administration has intensified diplomatic contacts with Kiev and Moscow. Witkoff spoke with Zelensky in Norway and then met with Putin in St. Petersburg. According to Reuters, Zelensky confirmed that Kiev wants to discuss key issues to end the war in a trilateral format.

Trump's statement indicates that Washington expects the process to continue in a short time, but the specific timetable and agenda have not yet been made public.

Sources: transcripts.cnn.com, investing.com, apnews.com