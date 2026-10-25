Russia says it has hit two cargo ships in the Black Sea

Russia said it had hit two cargo ships in the Black Sea that Moscow said were carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military. One vessel was heading to the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the other to Odessa.

The information was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. An earlier version, distributed by Reuters, only mentioned one ship hit in a night attack. A subsequent update to the report added information about a second cargo ship attacked during the day.

Strikes on logistics facilities in Kharkiv

„Reuters was unable to independently confirm the Russian Defense Ministry's information,“ the agency specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Russian forces had struck a logistics center, a distribution center and a logistics terminal in Kharkiv. According to the ministry, the facilities were used for the storage and distribution of dual-use goods intended for the Ukrainian armed forces.

There was no information on the damage to the ships, the condition of the crews or the number of casualties in the strikes in Kharkiv. These claims have also not been independently confirmed.

This is not the first time Russia has reported attacks on vessels heading to Ukrainian ports, justifying its actions by the alleged transport of military or dual-use goods. Ukraine and international organizations have not confirmed the details of the latest strikes publicly presented by Moscow.

Sources: marketscreener.com, internazionale.it, brecorder.com