Houthis announce missile strikes on Riyadh airport and military bases in Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni rebel movement “Ansar Allah“, known as the Houthis, announced that it had carried out missile strikes on Riyadh international airport and military sites in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by the military spokesman of the movement, Yahya Sariya, quoted by TASS.

According to him, the Yemeni armed forces have carried out three military operations using dozens of ballistic missiles. The information was published on Sariya's Telegram channel.

Three declared targets

According to the Houthis' statement, the targets of the attacks included the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an air base in Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia, and a naval base of the Border Guard Force in Jizan.

Sarya called on international airlines and passengers to avoid flights through Riyadh airport, describing it as unsafe.

There is no independent confirmation of the damage

At this time, the statement is a claim by the Houthi military representative. Independent confirmation is needed to determine whether the missiles reached their targets, what the damage was, and whether there were any casualties.

The reported attacks put additional strain on the security of air transport and military facilities in Saudi Arabia. Any disruption to flights through Riyadh could affect both international travelers and regional transport links.