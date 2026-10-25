Trump expects deal for Lukoil, Alaska gas

US President Donald Trump said a deal for Russian oil company Lukoil's foreign assets, as well as possible agreements with Moscow to extract natural gas in Alaska, will be reached.

Trump commented on the topic to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington before departing for Michigan. When asked about the prospects for the sale of Lukoil's assets and Russia's possible participation in energy projects in Alaska, he replied: "These deals will be concluded at some point."

The US president added that the oil sector should not be "held hostage" to issues that should have been resolved earlier. According to him, the war in Ukraine should not have started and "must be stopped".

Sale of "Lukoil" assets remains without a final buyer

“Lukoil“ began looking for a buyer for its international assets after the United States imposed sanctions on the company over the war in Ukraine. The portfolio includes oil fields, refineries and a network of gas stations in various countries.

Its value was initially estimated at about $22 billion. The American investment company Carlyle reached an agreement to acquire the assets in January, but later said that it was no longer actively working on the deal. Other companies have also expressed interest in the portfolio, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Hungary's MOL, Reuters reported.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Moscow and Washington were discussing the future of Lukoil's international assets. According to Reuters, the talks are part of broader contacts between the two countries related to attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

Alaska gas project also not finally agreed

Plans to extract, process and export natural gas from Alaska include the construction of large-scale infrastructure and investments of about $54 billion. The Trump administration presented the project as part of a broader investment agreement with South Korea.

However, Seoul made it clear that its participation depends on the economic viability of the project. Vice President J.D. Vance also said that details of the Alaska pipeline remain to be worked out.

This means that Trump's statement outlines political confidence in a future agreement, but does not confirm a signed contract for either the “Lukoil“ assets or Russia's participation in the Alaska natural gas project. The specific buyers, financial terms and Moscow's possible role have not yet been officially announced.

Sources: investing.com, uk.marketscreener.com, ca.investing.com