At least 40 killed in attack on Nigerian village

At least 40 people have been killed in an armed attack on the village of Binari in the Karim Lamido area of Taraba state, Nigeria. The attack took place on October 23, and the death toll remains controversial due to conflicting accounts from police, locals, a human rights organization and state authorities.

Taraba police initially reported 10 dead. Amnesty International – Nigeria later said the death toll was at least 40 and that additional bodies had been recovered. Businessday quoted police spokesman Victor Mshelizah as saying 48 people had died, including 15 who died in a boat accident while trying to escape.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Taraba state government reported 25 deaths. Channels TV reported 50 deaths from local residents after searching nearby bushes and a riverbank. The discrepancies between the reports have not yet been independently verified.

Houses and shops set on fire

The attackers opened fire on residents of Binari, torching houses, shops, food supplies and motorbikes, and looting money and goods, according to local reports. Some of the survivors fled to neighboring communities. There are injuries and other residents are reported missing.

Local residents claim that the gunmen crossed the administrative boundary from neighboring Plateau State. According to Nigerian media, the attackers were traveling on motorcycles and were numerous. There is no official statement at this time on the identification or arrest of the perpetrators.

Additional security forces have been sent

The police, army and other agencies have deployed additional teams to the area. The police say the aim is to restore order and prevent further attacks.

Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas condemned the killings and called for the perpetrators to be identified and arrested. The state authorities have sent food and non-food assistance to the affected residents.

Amnesty International is calling for an impartial investigation and justice for the victims. “The authorities' consistent refusal to bring alleged perpetrators to justice encourages impunity“, the organization said, as quoted by Premium Times.

Taraba is located in northeastern Nigeria, where rural communities are periodically affected by attacks by armed groups, kidnappings and inter-communal violence.

Sources: premiumtimesng.com, u.aa.com.tr, businessday.ng