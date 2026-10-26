Student List Wins 140 Seats in Serbia

The Student List won the Serbian parliamentary elections with 140 seats, according to the final parallel count with 96 percent of the protocols processed. The list of the Serbian Progressive Party, led by former President Aleksandar Vučić, won 103 seats in the 250-member National Assembly.

The data shows that no other political party overcomes the legal 3 percent barrier to enter parliament. However, several national minority formations, for which the threshold does not apply, received representation.

Minority formations receive seven seats

The Union of Vojvodina Hungarians received 3 seats, the Albanian Coalition – 2, and the lists „Rasim Ljajic – Human“ and „SDA Sandzak – Guardians of Sandzak“ – 1 mandate each.

Thus, according to the parallel projection, the student formation will be the largest force in the new parliament. The final distribution of mandates is yet to be confirmed by the Serbian electoral authorities.

Socialists remain outside the National Assembly

The Socialist Party of Serbia of Ivica Dacic fails to pass the three percent threshold. The party is a long-standing coalition partner of the Serbian Progressive Party, but in these elections the two formations are running separately.

„Of course, we are not satisfied with these results. This is a lost battle. "We congratulate those who won the elections and those who won more than us, as well as the Student List and Aleksandar Vučić's list," Dačić said.

The Socialist leader thanked party activists, members, sympathizers, coalition partners and voters. He pointed out that over 100,000 people supported the list, but the result was not enough for parliamentary representation.

Dačić, who is the deputy prime minister and minister of interior in resignation, stated that "the battle is lost, but the fight continues." Before the vote, he announced his intention to run for the presidency vacated by Aleksandar Vučić.

Students celebrate the result

After the announcement of the projection, students and their supporters began celebrations in Belgrade. The student movement entered the elections after nearly two years of protests against Vučić's rule.

Just before the vote, prominent socialists supporting the student cause left the Socialist Party of Serbia and announced the creation of a new formation. Serbian institutions are yet to announce the official final results and begin the procedure for constituting the new parliament.

Sources: bta.bg