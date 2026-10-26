Alexander Vucic's loss in Serbia's snap parliamentary elections has sparked international reactions after he himself admitted that the Student List had won the vote. Final results have not yet been announced, but preliminary estimates give the student movement between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-seat parliament, while the coalition around the Serbian Progressive Party is expected to win around 105 seats.

“It is clear that we lost these elections, and the Student List won“, Vucic told supporters. He said his coalition had received about 1.7 million votes to an estimated 2.2 million for the Student List, but blamed independent media and unnamed European countries, as well as the so-called „American deep state“, that they influenced the result.

Brussels promises support for reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Student List and said that the European Union is ready to support changes in the areas of the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and the building of democratic institutions. European Council President António Costa also congratulated the winners and linked Serbia's future to the prospect of EU membership.

„Today the people of Serbia went to the polls with record turnout to determine the future of their country“, Costa wrote.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that „Serbia has raised its voice“ after nearly two years of protests for democracy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, welcomed the acceptance of the result by Vučić and said that the organization is ready to work with the new democratically elected leadership.

Reactions from the Balkans and Hungary

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić described the elections as a reminder that the will of the citizens is the basis of any democratic change. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he had spoken with the leaders of the Student List and promised them Hungary's support. Milorad Dodik, a Bosnian Serb leader and pro-Russian politician, also congratulated the winners, saying that Republika Srpska and Serbia would continue to act together.

The vote came after nearly two years of protests that began after the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad in November 2024, killing 16 people. Voter turnout reached 67.6% by 7 p.m., according to Ipsos and CeSID, but observers reported more than 300 reports of possible irregularities. Separate estimates gave the Student List between 51.47% and 52% of the vote, and Vucic's coalition between 39.3% and 40.42%.

Celebrations began in Belgrade and other Serbian cities after the defeat was conceded. The new parliamentary majority is tasked with choosing a prime minister and forming a government, while the Republican Election Commission must announce the final results.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com, rferl.org