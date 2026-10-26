Araghchi: Iran, Russia can boost gas security

Closer energy cooperation between Iran, Russia, and other members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum could boost supply security, attract investment, and diversify routes. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an editorial for the Russian newspaper “Vedomosti“.

“The strengthening of cooperation between the members of the GFEC and the development of strategic relations between Iran and Russia create a significant opportunity for expanding joint investments, technology transfer, infrastructure development, and increasing natural gas supply capacity,“ Araghchi wrote. According to him, these processes can improve energy security both in the region and globally.

Investments in fields and technology transfer

As specific directions, the Iranian minister pointed to investments by Russian companies in the development of oil and gas fields in Iran, the supply of equipment, and the use of common technical and engineering capabilities.

According to him, such projects can increase production and mitigate the consequences of unilateral sanctions. Araghchi also called for closer coordination between natural gas producers, including by protecting critical infrastructure and creating mechanisms for responding to geopolitical shocks.

The Strait of Hormuz dispute

In the article, Araghchi links the tension surrounding Iran to disruptions in global energy supplies. He claims that the military actions of the United States and Israel against Iran and the ongoing threats have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and to problems with gas supplies, especially to Asia.

According to data he cited from the International Energy Agency, more than 112 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas passed through the strait in 2025 - almost a fifth of world trade. About 90% of this gas is destined for Asian markets, the Iranian foreign minister said.

At the same time, the Associated Press reported that tankers continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection, although attacks on vessels have increased the costs, risks and transport times. The agency noted that 28 attacks on ships were recorded in October, according to an analysis by Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Araghchi said that any confrontation in the region has repercussions far beyond the Middle East - on energy security, market stability and the economic interests of producers and consumers. He also linked the tension to rising fuel prices and inflation in Europe and North America.

The Iranian foreign minister called on fuel producers to intensify dialogue, develop alternative supply routes and prepare practical measures to limit the consequences of future geopolitical crises.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, apnews.com