US sees Orban as candidate for UN Secretary-General

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a possible candidate for UN Secretary-General, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to the publication, Washington has encouraged Orban to consider participating, and Russia and China have expressed readiness to accept the idea.

The information was confirmed to the American publication by sources from three countries. A US official said that Orban could get the support of eight of the 15 members of the Security Council, with reaching 10 votes possible.

“Eight votes are achievable without much difficulty, and 10 is within reach“, the State Department official estimated, quoted by “The Wall Street Journal“.

The proposal has not yet been finalized. According to the publication, US officials have contacted Orban to see if he would be willing to join the race. The former prime minister has shown interest, but has remained cautious and has not publicly confirmed his intention to run.

The candidacy would also require support from the West

The Security Council has 15 members, five of which are permanent and have the right to veto - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France. A candidate needs at least nine votes to be recommended, as well as no veto from any of the permanent countries.

According to the publication, Britain and France may oppose Orbán's candidacy. This means that even support from 10 countries will not be enough if any of the permanent members votes “against“.

The idea of Orbán appears at a time when the choice of a new secretary-general remains unresolved. In the latest informal vote, none of the seven officially announced candidates received the support of all five permanent members, the Associated Press reported. Leading names include Rebecca Greenspan of Costa Rica, Rafael Grossi of Argentina and Guyana's ambassador to the United Nations, Caroline Rodriguez-Birkett.

Orban is now a former prime minister of Hungary

Viktor Orban lost the parliamentary election in Hungary on April 12, 2026, after 16 years at the helm of government. His Fidesz party was defeated by the Tisza party of Peter Magyar, who took office in May.

Orban remains the leader of Fidesz. During the election campaign, he received support from Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance visited Hungary and participated in events in his support. According to the “Wall Street Journal“ the US administration sees him as a politician with a strong enough stance to push for changes at the UN.

The mandate of the current Secretary-General António Guterres expires on December 31, 2026. New informal consultations in the Security Council are expected in the coming days, and Orbán's name can only be officially submitted if he and the countries that support him make a final decision.

Sources: wsj.com, u.aa.com.tr, apnews.com