Protesters with Palestinian flags enter Colosseum

Protests on various occasions have swept a number of European cities, and in Rome, demonstrators with Palestinian flags briefly entered the Colosseum. The group chanted against the war in Gaza and the policies of the Italian government, before security guards regained control and escorted the participants out.

The Associated Press described the attempted entry as a brief infiltration by a small group. The Daily Mail states that hundreds of young people entered the ancient amphitheater.

Clashes and increased measures in Italy

In Rome, a procession turned into clashes near Piazza “Repubblica“. Police used tear gas and water cannon, after which the protesters withdrew. Hundreds of students also held a peaceful demonstration, with organizers urging participants not to cover their faces and keep their hands visible.

In Milan, thousands of young people protested against the rising cost of living, low wages and the deterioration of public services. Luxury stores on Via Montenapoleone, including stores by Omega, Tiffany and Gucci, covered their windows with wooden panels. Italian police reported nine arrests and the temporary detention of 371 people in eight cities, including 110 minors. The government has sent 500 more soldiers to Milan.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedozzi said police had managed to "isolate and contain violent groups with balance and professionalism". He added: "In Italy there is no place for those who imagine they can act with impunity."

Over 1,300 detained in France

The highest number of arrests was reported in France. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes reported 1,314 arrests, 53 injured security forces, 75 interventions due to fires and 24 looted shops.

The French Interior Ministry estimated the number of participants in some 298 protests at 410,000 people. Union organizers said there were nearly 800,000 demonstrators. Nunes said the main marches were peaceful, but radical groups later joined in, causing clashes with police.

Protests in Spain, Portugal and the Balkans

In Barcelona, 128 people, 72 of them minors, were arrested on charges of vandalism and looting. According to the material provided, 23 businesses were looted and 33 fires started.

In Portugal, police again dismantled tent camps set up by protesters against high housing prices in Lisbon and Porto. The operation brought down 171 structures and injured 11 people - eight civilians and three police officers.

In Tirana, anti-government protests have escalated into clashes, with objects thrown at police and barricades set on fire. Prime Minister Edi Rama has said he will introduce a law imposing fines of more than $550 for people who remain in violent crowds, participate in looting or conceal their identities. "Anyone who wants my resignation is mistaken if they think it can be imposed in this way," Rama said.

In Serbia, the student movement continues to press President Aleksandar Vucic's party. It intensified after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in 2024, which killed 16 people. An election rally in Belgrade has gathered about 150,000 people, and the student-backed “Student List“ is emerging as the most serious challenge to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, cbsnews.com