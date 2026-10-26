US forces in the Middle East are prepared to launch new, potentially large-scale military operations against Iran within 96 hours of an order from President Donald Trump. The plans call for actions that could go beyond the limited strikes so far on radars, missile launchers and other sites that Tehran can quickly restore, CNN reported, citing two US officials.

“This is going to be a big operation“, one of them said. According to US officials, Central Command and the Pentagon have developed a wide list of targets, including energy infrastructure, military sites and nuclear facilities in Iran. Enough forces are already deployed in the region to carry out any possible strikes.

Trump has not yet made a final decision. Some current and former officials familiar with the internal discussions believe that the question is when, not if, an order will be given. They say it could happen before the end of the year, but more likely after the U.S. midterm elections.

The White House declined to comment. In a statement to CNN, a senior Pentagon official said: “The department's job is to develop and execute military options ordered by the president.“

Washington expects retaliation

U.S. intelligence estimates that Iran and the Houthis in Yemen, which it supports, take the possibility of further attacks by the United States and Israel seriously. If Iran is attacked, they are likely to retaliate immediately against American personnel and facilities in the Middle East and potentially beyond.

In an unclassified memo dated October 23, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Iran has significantly increased its efforts to attack American personnel. According to the document, attempts to organize such actions have reached an advanced stage both in the Middle East and in other countries.

At the same time, the United States is expected to continue the gradual withdrawal of personnel from its embassies in the region. The embassy in Riyadh is the only one that has already been ordered to leave, but other diplomatic missions may receive similar instructions or operate with reduced staff. Unnecessary U.S. troops scheduled for the next rotation in the Middle East will also not be sent.

Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz

Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command, visited the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. military maintains a blockade of Iranian ports and assists shipping through the key sea lane. Cooper observed the operational situation from a helicopter and met with service members involved in clearing Iranian mines.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry,” Cooper said.

More oil tankers are passing through the strait, but oil prices remain high on fears of new Iranian attacks. A US official has described the long-term situation as “unsustainable” and has indicated that in the absence of a diplomatic breakthrough, this could be one of the reasons Trump may turn to military action.

Israel insists on joint operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted on new strikes on Iran, but US officials have requested a postponement until the Trump administration is ready for a joint operation. According to an Israeli security source, Netanyahu wanted an attack before the election, but the US president has not given the green light.

There is no confirmed date for the possible start of a new US operation. For now, it is only clear that military options are prepared, and the final decision rests with the president.

Sources: cnn.com