U.S. Marine charged with murder in Okinawa

U.S. Marine Devin Jacob Ballard has been charged with the robbery that led to the death of a 39-year-old Japanese woman in Naha, Okinawa. The Naha prosecutor's office filed the charges on Oct. 25, nearly three weeks after his arrest.

Ballard, 20, is a junior corporal who served at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 3, he wrapped a telephone cord around Anna Yagi's neck at a hotel in Naha with the intent to kill her. He then took her backpack, which contained a wallet and other personal belongings.

Yagi was found dead in her hotel room in the early hours of October 3. Medical records indicated asphyxiation as the cause of death. Police arrested Ballard the next day while he was walking alone in Okinawa City.

Ballard denies the charges, Japanese authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery, and prosecutors filed formal charges after the investigation was completed. In the Japanese judicial system, an indictment does not mean proven guilt, which can only be established by a final verdict.

What's next in the case

Naha Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor Hiroya Ishii said the prosecution would strive to present accurate arguments and prove the case based on the law and evidence.

In the trial, we want to do everything possible to present accurate arguments and prove the case based on the law and evidence.

If convicted, Ballard could face life in prison or the death penalty.

The U.S. 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force said it recognized the seriousness of the charges and would continue to cooperate fully with Japanese authorities. The case has intensified criticism of the behavior of US service members on Okinawa, where a large part of the US military presence in Japan is located.

Sources: stripes.com, abcnews.com, apnews.com